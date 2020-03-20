Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA PRIMARY
Indiana officials considering delay of May primary election
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials are considering delaying the state’s primary election as several other states are doing to help ensure voters worried about the coronavirus outbreak can safely cast their ballots. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said Thursday he's in favor of pushing back Indiana’s May 5 primary but that GOP Secretary of State Connie Lawson was leading discussions with state political party leaders. Ohio and Kentucky are among at least seven states that have delayed primaries and others are considering increased voting by mail. Indiana Democratic Chairman John Zody said he believed conducting the primary largely by mail was the best option.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana governor orders schools closed until May 1
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor has ordered all public and private schools across the state remain closed to students through at least the end of April among steps aimed at slowing the coronavirus spread. All Indiana public school districts had already decided to close or shift to online classwork, but Gov. Eric Holcomb said Thursday he was ordering that closure and extending it to private K-12 schools. Holcomb has also signed orders aimed at easing applications for unemployment benefits. Business and factory closings are causing surge in Indiana unemployment claims. Indiana had about 22,500 people file for jobless benefits during the first three days this week. That's more than seven times the number for the full week a year ago.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SURGEON GENERAL
Surgeon general's TV praise of Trump earns his 'star' label
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has declared U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams a rising star for his work during the coronavirus outbreak. During the span of a few days, Adams had said that Trump sleeps less than he does but was in better health, echoed Trump’s argument that most Americans should be more worried about the seasonal flu than the virus and defended the Republican president’s claim that Democratic lawmakers’ politicization of the crisis was a “new hoax.” U.S. surgeons general rarely generate big headlines. But Adams has gained notice during the crisis for his eager defense of the president.
INDIANA-ATHLETIC DIRECTOR
Indiana's new AD takes on dream job during trying times
Becoming Indiana's athletic director always was Scott Dolson's dream job. He never imagined it would happen in such trying times. Athletic department offices are virtually empty. Springs sports have been put on hold. The anticipation of the start of NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments has been lost. And now Dolson must figure out how to keep the school's finances and the excitement generated in Indiana sports over the past six months on track.
AP-US-POLICE-STUN-GUN-DEATH
Indiana man dies after police subdue him with stun gun
GRANGER, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a northern Indiana man has died after a sheriff's deputy used a stun gun to subdue him when he refused to drop a knife. St. Joseph County sheriff's deputies on Wednesday went to a home in Granger, near South Bend, on a report that a knife-wielding man was chasing his wife. A deputy used the stun gun after the man lunged at them. Sheriff William Redman says the deputies cuffed the man, who then suffered a medical issue. The officers and medics performed CPR, but the man died in the front yard. An autopsy was performed Thursday.
LINTON SLAYING
Man's body found in abandoned southwestern Indiana house
LINTON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say the body of an apparent slaying victim has been found in an abandoned house in southwestern Indiana. The Linton Police Department says the man's body was discovered Wednesday. Police Chief Paul Clark says in a news release that “officers responded and found the male deceased, surrounded by suspicious circumstances." Clark says additional details are being withheld. The man's name hasn't been released. Linton is located about 75 miles southwest of Indianapolis.
AP-US-DETROIT-AUTOMAKERS-FACTORY-SHUTDOWNS
Automakers shut North American plants over coronavirus fears
DETROIT (AP) — Concerns about the spreading coronavirus has forced most of North America's auto plants to close temporarily. Ford, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, Honda and Toyota said on Wednesday they would shut down all factories in the region, citing concerns for employees who work in close quarters building automobiles. Nissan is closing U.S. factories. In addition, Hyundai closed its Alabama plant after a worker tested positive for the virus. Detroit's three automakers said their closures would begin this week, while Honda and Toyota will start next week. Nissan will close U.S. plants starting Friday. Closings will run from a few days to over two weeks, but most automakers said they'll have to evaluate the spread of the virus before reopening.
TRENCH COLLAPSE-FORT WAYNE
Gravel collapses into Fort Wayne trench, killing worker
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a utility contractor has died in Fort Wayne after gravel collapsed into the trench he was working in. Deputy Fort Wayne Fire Chief Adam O'Connor says the man was buried in about 8 feet of loose gravel Tuesday afternoon. The trench is about 20 feet deep. O'Çonnor says it took crews more than an hour to get to the worker. He says investigators believe the man was laying pipe for a sewer line when he became trapped in the trench.