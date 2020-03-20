Lincoln County woman speaks about experience under lockdown in Italy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While the coronavirus pandemic has started to impact people living in the Carolinas and across the United States, the disease is still impacting foreign countries too.
Rebecca Ross, a Lincoln County resident and graduate of Western Carolina University, is currently living in Milan, Italy. Ross said she is a graduate student at the Milano Fashion Institute in Italy.
Her experience studying abroad has changed dramatically over the last few weeks. Italy is currently under a national lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. The country has several restrictions in place.
Ross spoke to WBTV in a Zoom interview Wednesday night. She said she has been spending a lot of time in her Milan apartment, occasionally leaving for groceries.
“I feel like everyone is still in that fearful mindset. They really don’t want to get sick and I don’t blame them, I wouldn’t want to get sick either,” said Ross.
The fashion student said she has been passing the time with online classes, reading, and lots of Netflix. She said it has been weeks since she has been able to have an extended, in-person conversation with another human because of the language barrier.
“It’s been told to me that you can only be out with a purpose or you’ll be fined or incarcerated,” Ross told WBTV.
When asked about the threat of Covid-19, Ross explained that she isn’t too worried about her own risk of contracting the disease because she is young and healthy. However, she said she is concerned that her family members could catch coronavirus. Ross admitted that she didn’t take the situation as seriously as she should have when the virus started spreading in Italy.
“As soon as a 24-year-old hears, ‘oh it’s only going to affect elderly people or people not in good health’, that’s the mindset that they stayed in and they were like, ‘okay it’s not going to be a big deal for me, so why should I worry about it’,” explained Ross.
The student said that she has struggled with the situation, but has kept a positive attitude and has maintained her bubbly personality. She issued a warning for Americans who aren’t heeding the warnings about coronavirus.
“Stay inside and stop being selfish. I don’t want to see you guys living the way I’m currently living. It’s going to take everyone as a world collectively to get this under control before we can all return back to our normal lives,” said Ross.
Ross said me she did have opportunities to leave Italy and return to the United States before the lockdown. She said she chose to stay in Italy because she thought the virus could be an issue in the United States longer than it will be a major concern in Italy.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.