LMPD investigating fatal Shawnee shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating a deadly shooting that reportedly happened in the 100 block of South 41st Street in Shawnee.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley told WAVE 3 News the shooting was reported around 10:30 Thursday night.
Officers found a black male with a gunshot wound at the scene. He was transported to University Hospital in critical condition where he later died.
Smiley said the victim is believed to be in his 20s.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information can call or text an anonymous tip to (502) 574-LMPD.
