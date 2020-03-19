Local Basketball Players Try to Practice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Working on basketball skills at a time when safety concerns are at an all time high. The Louisville Defenders AAU basketball team is doing just that even if it’s difficult. “We want to try to still allow them to get out, get some exercise, stay sharp on their basketball game,” said head coach, Nate Richardson.
Of course, safety comes first. “We went out and bought a lot of cleaning supplies and things like that. Wipe down the basketballs, the floors, make sure we have hand sanitizer to wash their hands and things like that,” said Richardson. Aside from the normal sanitation, the team has limited the number of players who can practice at a time, and no physical play, Including no high fives or fist bumps, including no high fives or fist bumps. “That’s kinda hard, because they’re so used to second nature of getting each other high fives and just you know, bumping each other,” said Richards.
For these players, not only is this an opportunity to work on their games. It’s a chance to get out of the house. “At home, I just be bored, so I’m happy to be in the gym,” said Jordan Bender. “If I don’t work on my game, then I won’t be as good as I want to be,” said Darius Jay. “I don’t got nothing to do at home and I love basketball,” said Jaden Sheppard.
