Louisville airport closing parking lots, restaurants amid coronavirus spread
By Nick Picht | March 20, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT - Updated March 20 at 4:59 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is making temporary changes because of the coronavirus.

According to a notice posted to the airport website, due to a decrease in demand for flights, valet parking, express shuttle lot and credit-card only lot are all closed.

The airport has also suspended all in-dining seating areas until further notice. Grab-and-go and carry-out service are still available at KFC, Smashburger, Chili’s Bar & Grill and Starbucks Evenings.

Full bar service remains available on a to-go basis to travelers post security at Chili’s Bar & Grill. Starbucks Evenings also offers to-go service for wine and select craft beers.

As of Friday, operations at Book & Bourbon Southern Kitchen, The Comfy Cow, Starbucks pre-security, The Local Rustic Market, Coals Artisan Pizza, Farmers Market and Bourbon Academy Tasting have been temporarily closed.

