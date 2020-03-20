Louisville airport closing parking lots, restaurants amid coronavirus spread

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is making temporary changes because of the coronavirus.
According to a notice posted to the airport website, due to a decrease in demand for flights, valet parking, express shuttle lot and credit-card only lot are all closed.
The airport has also suspended all in-dining seating areas until further notice. Grab-and-go and carry-out service are still available at KFC, Smashburger, Chili’s Bar & Grill and Starbucks Evenings.
Full bar service remains available on a to-go basis to travelers post security at Chili’s Bar & Grill. Starbucks Evenings also offers to-go service for wine and select craft beers.
As of Friday, operations at Book & Bourbon Southern Kitchen, The Comfy Cow, Starbucks pre-security, The Local Rustic Market, Coals Artisan Pizza, Farmers Market and Bourbon Academy Tasting have been temporarily closed.
