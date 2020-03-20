Mayor Fischer says 25 people are being treated for coronavirus in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Friday that 25 people are now being treated for coronavirus across Jefferson County.
Fischer made the announcement during his daily media briefing, which he’s been providing via video conference because he’s in isolation. Fischer’s wife is one of the 25 who have tested positive.
Fischer had reported 17 coronavirus cases in the county on Thursday.
“It’s getting a lot more real for people,” Fischer said. “Taking dramatic action now is what we have to do. This is no joke. Everybody has to do their part. Social distancing, staying home, proper hygiene.”
Kroger spokeswoman Erin Grant joined Fischer on Friday’s call.
“We’re confident in our supply chain,” she said. “I was at our distribution center today, and it is going full force. We are churning out 30,000 cases an hour of food. The distribution center is running 24-7.”
