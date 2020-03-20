Metro Council approves $2.7 million One Louisville contribution to help those affected by the coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday, in its first virtual meeting, the Louisville Metro Council voted and approved to put $2.7 million dollars into the new One Louisville COVID-19 Response Fund.
Metro Government is working with The Community Foundation of Louisville and Metro United Way, as well as several private donors, to help those hit financially hard by the coronavirus.
The city’s Office of Resilience told WAVE 3 News, effective March 16th, if a resident started having financial problems from that date on due to the coronavirus outbreak, they can call any of the seven Neighborhood Places around Louisville for help.
The office reports phone lines could be busy, but people should call any of their offices and if possible leave their information to get the assistance paperwork started.
Ahead of Thursday’s vote, Metro Council President David James expressed his support of the initiative. James, who is self-quarantined at home for safety, told WAVE 3 News via Facetime the city has been slammed with calls for help as folks are finding themselves without work and not able to afford the day to day.
“We are talking about housing, we are talking about being able to pay their LG&E bill and we’re talking about being able to have food," James said.
He said landlords could be paid and citizens who need help with food may get Kroger gift cards as the details are still being worked out.
Although the city will be adding millions of dollars to the fund, James knows it will go fast. He also said Metro Council members are hopeful the federal government’s financial help will also be coming soon.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.