More non-violent offenders could be released from Louisville jail amid coronavirus fears

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Protesters gathered in front of the Hall of Justice in downtown Louisville because they said they want more people released from jail and more protections for workers and their families.
Standing about six feet apart and with gloves on hands, the group outside Metro Hall on Friday followed the safety measures they said are impossible for jails.
Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham told WAVE 3 News on Friday that 1,140 inmates have been released in the last two weeks. A breakdown wasn’t available, however, indicating how many were already scheduled for released and how many were released over coronavirus concerns.
Sonja DeVries is a member of Louisville Showing up for Racial Justice. She said if someone gets infected with the coronavirus in the overcrowded jails, it will be detrimental to everyone inside.
“People who are incarcerated in our prisons and jails are part of our community,” DeVries said. “They are our family members, our loved ones our friends, our colleagues, and we don’t think enough is being done to keep people who are being incarcerated safe.”
Jefferson County Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Jeff Cooke said a spread inside the jail would be traumatic. Wednesday, his office signed 117 orders with the public defenders office, supporting the release of non-violent offenders. He said he’s also received calls from private defense attorneys requesting releases.
Cooke said social distancing is impossible in jails, so officials are trying to reduce the amount of people incarcerated while still keeping the community safe.
The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office said the releases are up to the judges, who will make the final decisions.
Protesters said they do not want officers to arrest people for non-violent crimes. The 117 orders signed include multiple charges tied to one person.
There are currently 1,647 people incarcerated at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
