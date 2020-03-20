New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation working on eLearning, non-traditional instruction plans

The meals can be picked up in a drive-thru from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following schools: Green Valley Elementary School, main entrance Door 1; Hazelwood Middle School, Beeler Street entrance, Door 8; Mount Tabor Elementary School, Mt. Tabor Road entrance, Door 6; and Floyd Central High School, back of school receiving area, Door 16. On Mondays and Wednesdays, each child will receive two breakfasts and two lunches. On Fridays, they will receive three breakfasts and three lunches. Additional nutrition information can be found at www.NAFCSnutition.com or call by calling 812-542-4703.