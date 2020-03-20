New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation working on eLearning, non-traditional instruction plans

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) – New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation officials are working on a plan to switch students to eLearning and non-traditional instruction.
New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation superintendent Brad Snyder released a video Friday morning discussing the district’s plans following Gov. Eric Holcomb’s announcement that schools will remain closed until at least May 1.
Snyder said the Board of Trustees will also discuss pay for hourly workers.
“As this situation continues to evolve, we intend to go slow, we are more concerned with making quality decisions for everyone then making speedy decisions. We will immediately notify the community once a decision has been made,” Snyder said.
In addition to learning, the district is working on providing a food program for children. Beginning March 23, free meals will be provided to students under 18 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The meals can be picked up in a drive-thru from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following schools: Green Valley Elementary School, main entrance Door 1; Hazelwood Middle School, Beeler Street entrance, Door 8; Mount Tabor Elementary School, Mt. Tabor Road entrance, Door 6; and Floyd Central High School, back of school receiving area, Door 16. On Mondays and Wednesdays, each child will receive two breakfasts and two lunches. On Fridays, they will receive three breakfasts and three lunches. Additional nutrition information can be found at www.NAFCSnutition.com or call by calling 812-542-4703.
Snyder said his strongest recommendation to parents was to make preparations for longer periods of school closings. He stated day care will most likely become a concern.
He said the district is continuing to deep clean and sanitize all facilities.
