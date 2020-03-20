Scott County (Ind.) reports its first case of coronavirus

(WAVE) - Scott County (Ind.) health officials on Friday announced their first confirmed case of coronavirus.
In a statement to media Friday afternoon, the Scott County (Ind.) Health Department said it is “working closely with the state health department to identify any close contacts of the patient.”
The statement also said the risk to the public is likely low in Scott County.
The patient’s name, age and gender were not immediately available.
Earlier Friday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the state’s primary elections will be moved to June over coronavirus fears.
