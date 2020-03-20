StormTALK! Weather Blog: Friday Update

And one of those was/is the weather. The good news is we have just one more chance at some showers later today or even a thunderstorm. However, even that chance is fading with each look at the data. Either way, the story with this next front will be the temperature drop. We will drop from the 70s this morning/midday down to the 50s before the sun even sets. So you will certainly notice the change! In fact, it will be a colder night in the 30s!