StormTALK! Weather Blog: Friday Update

Welcome to the first FULL day of SPRING!
Normally we’d have a marching band and fireworks, but we have had more pressing matters to focus on.
And one of those was/is the weather. The good news is we have just one more chance at some showers later today or even a thunderstorm. However, even that chance is fading with each look at the data. Either way, the story with this next front will be the temperature drop. We will drop from the 70s this morning/midday down to the 50s before the sun even sets. So you will certainly notice the change! In fact, it will be a colder night in the 30s!
Saturday looks cool but nice-looking. Most people describe me that way.
Sunday will feature our next round of clouds and eventually some rainfall by the evening.
Next week looks like a repeating pattern. Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Some of which will pose a flash flooding and severe thunderstorm threat. We’ll just take it one step at a time.
Enjoy the weekend!
