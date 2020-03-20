UA psychology professor shares tips on how to get by during COVID-19 quarantine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With new information coming out daily about COVID-19, it can be easy to feel overwhelmed. There’s a lot of uncertainties that can lead to heightened anxiety.
University of Arizona Psychology Professor David Sbarra said it’s normal to feel anxious, but it’s how people respond to the outbreak that matters most.
“We’re going to burn ourselves out if we’re on the up ramp of panic all the time and that’s absolutely true,” Sbarra said. "We’re all observing and moving into a period pretty much all of us have never felt before.”
Sbarra shared several things to keep people mentally and physically healthy and emphasized the importance of social distancing.
"We need to keep our distance and keep this virus at bay by minimizing it’s opportunity to spread through social contact,” he said.
Limiting social contact doesn’t mean going straight to social media. Sbarra said if people are staying home, try to stay away from binging behaviors.
“Make sure you’re spending some time connecting with your families instead of binging on the news or social media staying up to date on every facet going on,” Sbarra said. "One of the things we want to do is engage in behaviors that calm our bodies down and we can calm our bodies down by calming our minds down.”
He emphasized the importance of keeping a routine and getting in exercise wherever you can.
"If you have a chance, exercise and be outside, if you can’t get outside doing some exercises in place in your home,” he said.
Worrying about your own safety may not be the only priority. Those with kids should be keeping them in the loop without giving too many details.
“Giving them some very basic information is important we don’t hide things, of course, that doesn’t help anyone, but we don’t let them into the deeply emotional conversations that may just promote their anxiety,” Sbarra said.
He also suggests checking in with family members and friends via Facetime or phone calls to keep connected.
"Ask them how they’re doing, what’s going on for them, what’s been hard for them,” Sbarra said.
While experts say the virus isn’t at its peak yet, it’s important to find ways to keep calm now in order to continue living in the wake of COVID-19.
“We should collectively take a deep breath as a city, try to keep a couple deep breaths and sort of get our wits about us so we can respond when the time comes," Sbarra said.
