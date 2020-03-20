UK’s Howard, UofL’s Evans honored as AP All-Americans

UK's Howard, UofL's Evans named All-Americans (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Kent Taylor | March 19, 2020 at 8:52 PM EDT - Updated March 19 at 8:52 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Kentucky sophomore guard Rhyne Howard was named a first-team All-America on Thursday by the Associated Press. Howard is the first UK player to earn that honor since the organization began naming All-America teams in 1994-95.

Howard averaged 23.4 points and 6.5 rebounds a game and was named SEC Player of the Year.

UofL junior guard Dana Evans was named a second-team All-American.

Evans averaged 18 points a game and was named ACC Player of the Year.

