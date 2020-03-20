Ky rolls out new unemployment filing schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky leaders rolled out a new schedule for those applying for unemployment insurance benefits on Friday.
There has been a large increase in claims since new operating restrictions were placed on bars, restaurants, gyms, spas and salons.
The schedule of what day you can file a claim goes by the first letter in your last name.
Those with names beginning with A, B, C, or D can file Sunday. The schedule goes through the week alphabetically. To view the schedule click here.
Anyone who missed the day that corresponds with their name can file the next Friday.
Kentucky Career Centers are closed but employees are still staffing phone lines. People can call the office closest to them for assistance.
- Bowling Green area - 270-746-7425
- Elizabethtown area - 270-766-5115
- Covington area - 859-292-6666
- Hazard area - 888-503-1423
- Hopkinsville area - 270-889-6509
- Lexington area - 859-233-5940
- Louisville area - 502-595-4003
- Morehead area - 606-783-8525
- Owensboro area - 270-686-2502
- Paducah area - 270-575-7000
- Prestonsburg area - 888-503-1423
- Somerset area - 606-677-4124
Claimants can also call the UI Help Line at 502-564-2900, if they have questions.
