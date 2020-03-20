UofL’s Nwora named third team All-American by AP

Included on the John Wooden Award final ballot for national player of the year, Nwora was a preseason first team Associated Press All-America selection. He was the only player to rank among the ACC’s top ten in scoring (18.0 ppg, second in the ACC), rebounding (7.7, 8th), free throw percentage (.813, 4th), field goal percentage (.440, 8th) and three-pointers made per game (2.5, 2nd). Nwora scored in double figures in 27 games this season and on 67 occasions in his career. The 6-8 junior from Buffalo, N.Y., produced seven double-doubles this season and 16 in the last two years, second-best in the ACC.