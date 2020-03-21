Floyd County Health Department releases guidelines for continuing childcare amid coronavirus concerns

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - With childcare being stated as an essential service in Floyd County, the Floyd County Health Department has shared instructions for child care providers to continue safe care.
The guidelines and instructions were put out by the Family and Social Services Administration in order to support the operation of child care facilities amid changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In the statement, child care in Floyd County can remain open under the following conditions:
- First priority shall be given to children of first responders, medical professionals and other professionals whose work is essential for the general community to stay healthy and safe. This includes children of workers who provide access to food and/or work in the general supply chain for goods, services and other basic needs.
- Child care providers/operators who are over the age of 60 should close and should not be providing care. In addition, it is recommended that caregivers who are over the age of 60 and/or have underlying health conditions such as diabetes, lung disease or are medically fragile should stay home and should not be providing care to children in a child care setting.
- All child care providers should immediately institute the practice of checking the temperature of each child when they are brought into the child care, before the parent leaves. If the child presents with a temperature of over 100.4, the child should not remain at the child care and must return home with the parent. Children who have had symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea should remain home for at least 24 hours after the last episode, and should be fever free for at least 24 hours without being given fever-reducing medications.
- Social distancing practices should be continued with new policies that do not allow more than 20 children within one classroom or area. In addition, it is recommended that when possible programs keep the same children in consistent groups with the same teacher/caregiver. Flexibility can be used for intermittent scheduling when appropriate; however, the overarching goal is to minimize mingling of children.
- It is recommended that programs adjust their daily schedules to allow one hour per day for deep cleaning when children are not present. This may mean that programs close one hour early or open one hour late and have teaching staff perform deep cleaning of the early education environment.
- If positive case of COVID-19 has occurred fora child or caregiver the facility must temporarily close to facilitate cleaning. Those who are direct contacts should self-isolate. The facility should complete deep cleaning and sanitizing of the child care in order to rapidly reopen.
Anyone with any questions is asked to call the Floyd County Health Department at (812) 948-4726.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.