FORECAST: Much cooler start to the weekend

- Becoming partly sunny Today, but chilly
- Unsettled next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first half of Today will be mostly cloudy to overcast and chilly. During the afternoon clouds will gradually decrease giving way to a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 40s for highs. If the clouds linger longer, a touch cooler.
Tonight we’ll have a few clouds around, especially after midnight. It will be another cold night with lows in the 30s once again.
While most of Sunday is dry, clouds will be prevalent and showers will arrive during the evening hours. High temperatures will be back into the lower 50s for most areas. Shower chances go up Sunday night into early Monday with lows in the 40s.
The weather pattern remains active next week with several storm systems passing through bringing rain and storms.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.