FORECAST: Rain returns Sunday, still cool

- Showers arrive Sunday PM
- Storms likely on Tuesday, some strong
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will gradually decrease giving way to a partly cloudy sky overnight. Temperatures will be cold once again with lows in the low 30s.
While some peeks of sun are possible Sunday morning, overall it will be a mostly cloudy day. Scattered showers are possible during the afternoon, but better chances arrive during the evening. High temperatures will reach the low 50s for most areas.
Shower chances increase Sunday night into early Monday. Temperatures will be a tad warmer with lows in the 40s. Showers are possible early Monday morning, with lingering clouds during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s.
An unsettled weather pattern continues into next week with several chances of rain and some storms. A few strong storms are even possible on Tuesday. Stay tuned for more details over the next few days.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.