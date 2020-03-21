Governor Beshear confirms third coronavirus death in Ky., 87 total cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has confirmed that a third patient has died due to the new coronavirus in Saturday’s update at the Capitol.
The patient was a 67-year-old male in Anderson County. A 66-year-old male in Bourbon County and a 64-year-old male from Jefferson County had died last week due to coronavirus.
In total, 87 cases have been confirmed positive in Kentucky. 24 new cases have been added since Friday’s update.
Beshear also gave updates on some of the other patients. Two children had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, an 8-month-old and a 6-year-old.
The 8-month-old was doing well and still in the hospital, according to Beshear. The 6-year-old has been discharged from the hospital and was also doing okay.
The Small Business Association has also approved disaster loan funds for small businesses in Kentucky. Governor Beshear said more updates would be given in tomorrow’s conference, but businesses affected could go to the Small Business Association website to apply.
Beshear also recommended that all community gatherings continue to postpone events.
