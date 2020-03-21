Health experts clear up coronavirus myths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As concerns about the coronavirus spread, misinformation is spreading just as quickly.
You’re probably hearing a lot of opinions right now about how to protect yourself, but facts will help keep you safe.
Some people think spraying chlorine or alcohol on your skin kills viruses in the body. That's not true. Doing that can actually hurt you, especially if it enters the eyes or mouth. Although people can use these chemicals to disinfect surfaces, they should not use them on skin
Dr. Janette Nesheiwat is an emergency room physician and is answering some of the most common questions. If you've been out lately, you've probably seen people wearing masks. Are face masks necessary?
"If you're walking down the street, if you're not in the medical field, no you don't need to wear a mask It really is not gonna protect you against the coronavirus or any other virus."
According to the World Health Organization, if you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person with suspected COVID-19 infection. You should also wear a mask if you are coughing or sneezing.
How contagious is this strain of coronavirus?
"So this strain of coronavirus, COVID-19 seems to be highly infectious, highly contagious," Dr. Nesheiwat said. "It's usually spread if someone is coughing and sneezing and those particles get into your lungs, into your eyes, into your nose, into your mouth."
How deadly is the coronavirus?
“The mortality rate for the COVID-19 virus is estimated to be between two and four percent, but we don’t know the exact details, the exact numbers because we don’t know the exact number of cases from all over the world,” Dr. Nesheiwat said.
Do flu or pneumonia vaccines protect you from this?
“No, the influenza vaccine is to protect you against Influenza A and Influenza B,” Dr. Nesheiwat said. “And the pneumonia vaccine is to help protect you against bacterial pneumonia.”
Others want to know if their pets could potentially spread the new coronavirus.
The World Health Organization says there’s no evidence dogs or cats can be infected or spread the virus. Doctors say your best bet is personal hygiene, washing your hands frequently and staying home if you feel sick.
