Indiana reports fourth COVID-19 death, 126 total positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has confirmed the fourth death in Indiana from COVID-19 Saturday afternoon.
The patient was a Delaware County resident over the age of 60. No other details were released.
The four patients that have died after testing positive have been reported as over the age of 60 according to the ISDH.
Saturday morning, the ISDH reported 47 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state, bringing the total number of cases to 126.
The cases have all been diagnosed through ISDH, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and private laboratories.
New cases have been reported in Allen County (3), Clark County (3), Delaware County (1), Elkhart County (1), Greene County (1), Hamilton County (5), Hancock County (1), Harrison County (1), Hendricks County (2), Howard County (1), Johnson County (2), Lake County (1), LaPorte County (1), Marion County (22), Scott County (1) and Vigo County (1).
In total, 833 residents in Indiana have been tested, including 279 tested within the last 24 hours.
Additional updates may be provided by the health department later in the day.
To track the total number of positive cases and county locations, visit the ISDH website.
