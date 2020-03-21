Kroger stores in Ky., southern Indiana update hours, dedicate first hour to senior shoppers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Starting on March 23, Kroger and Jay C Food Stores have announced new hours of operation for stores in Kentucky and southern Indiana.
The stores within Kroger’s Louisville division, including Kentucky, southern Indiana and Southern Illinois, will now be open between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. daily.
In a release, Kroger said the adjustment will balance the needs of associates and allow more time for cleaning and stock replenishment.
Kroger and Jay-C will also be dedicating their first hour of operation from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. on Mondays through Thursdays to senior shoppers and other high-risk individuals.
“We know from the CDC that seniors and others with serious underlying medical conditions are at higher risk for severe illness,” said Erin Grant, corporate affairs manager for the Kroger Louisville division said in a release. “Many of our shoppers have shared with us their concerns for this most vulnerable group, so we believe they will respect this decision and hold off their shopping during these times.”
