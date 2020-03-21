Kroger urges people to buy what they need, ensures there is enough food

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People are still flooding grocery stores, stocking up on food and things like toilet paper and paper towels. WAVE 3 News viewers sent in photos Friday night of empty shelves throughout the stores.
While it may appear like Kroger is running out of food, officials say that's not the case.
“Preparedness is in our DNA,” Erin Grant, the Kroger Co. corporate affairs manager, said. “So we are always ready and always prepared for these types of things that come.”
Kroger has made some changes recently, adjusting store hours to allow employees time to restock shelves and clean the stores, including cashier stations, self-checkouts, credit card machines and conveyor belts.
Currently at Kroger’s Distribution Center, pallets of supplies line the warehouse.
“We’re confident in our supply chain and I was at our distribution center today and it is going full force,” Grant said. “We are turning 30,000 cases of food an hour to our stores.”
Friday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer urged the public to think before they buy.
“We have seen reports of people flocking into store and stocking up on food, cleaning supplies,” Fischer said. “People are worried about running out of toilet paper for some reason. What happens then is you leave little or nothing for everyone else. So just think about yourself and if you happen to come in and saw an empty shelf, what would you think?”
Kroger said they are limiting how much you can buy for certain things, too, like hand sanitizers, some paper products, cleaning wipes, diapers, formula, milk, etc. to make sure people aren’t over-buying.
“Buy what you need,” Grant urged. “We will have it tomorrow.”
Grant said Kroger is hiring in light of the coronavirus outbreak. There are about 250 roles they are currently looking to fill in the Louisville area.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.