Madison County Health Department confirms first COVID-19 case, 64 total cases now in Ky.

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The first positive case in Madison County, Kentucky has been confirmed Saturday morning by the Madison County Health Department.
Officials are currently working with the CDC and the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact those who may have come into contact with the person.
The patient is being monitored and is currently in isolation at Baptist Health Richmond, with recommended precautions being taken to protect the patient and staff.
This new case brings the total of positive cases in Kentucky to 64.
On Friday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gave an update recommending individuals to continue to follow safe guidelines and social distancing, and urged for schools to remain closed until April 20.
