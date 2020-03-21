180 people being tested daily for coronavirus; UofL hopes to double that

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville Vice Dean for Research Dr. Jon Klein said Saturday that approximately 900 people in the area have been tested for the coronavirus.
Klein joined Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Fischer's morning Q&A call, and said that approximately 180 people are being tested daily.
“We hope that is going to approximately double over the next several days,” Klein said. “Right now we are focused on sick patients in the hospital, caregivers and first responders who have symptoms.”
Klein said all of the local testing is taking place at the University of Louisville, and credited the health workers who are potentially exposing themselves to the coroanvirus there.
“It is not without hazard to their own health,” Klein said. “They are meeting literally around the clock.”
Jefferson County has a population of more than 700,000, so only .12 percent of the county’s population has been tested heading into Saturday. At Fischer’s last daily media briefing Friday, he said there were 25 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county, or, approximately 2.7 percent of the patients who have been tested.
