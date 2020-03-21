Pollio talks changes for JCPS students during shutdown, including Chromebooks, WiFi access and graduation plans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio announced Friday evening the school district is working to acquire 25,000 Chromebooks for students so they can do classwork at home, because many don’t have devices to access the district’s new online platform.
“Nothing replaces face-to-face instruction with teachers. Nothing replaces students being in an actual classroom, but we want to get as close as we possibly can,” Pollio said.
He explained how the district has been working to make sure it’s Google Classroom platform is up and running by April 7.
“I think we will have one of the best virtual platforms in this kind of instruction of anywhere in the country,” Pollio said.
The superintendent said about 97% of staff is already trained on the program. JCPS employees will upload resources and curriculum to the platform, while teachers will create the content and be able to interact with students.
Teachers will get the rundown on April 6, and parents are being asked to make sure it all works. Pollio said a trouble shooting hotline and a website will be announced for parents and staff to report any problems.
Next week, Pollio said more information will be released on how students on free or reduced lunch can apply for one of the school district’s Chromebooks.
As for students without internet access in parts of Louisville Metro, an announcement will be made sometime next week about how to get those students connected.
The superintendent also addressed worries for JCPS high school seniors about graduations. Pollio insisted every high school will have a commencement ceremony.
In reference to low-income students getting assistance with meals, Pollio said 14,000 meals were served to JCPS students on Friday, and he thanked the district workers who are helping make sure children are fed during the coronavirus shutdown.
Pollio is cooperating with Gov. Andy Beshear’s order that Kentucky schools remain closed and students try to get work done from home until at least April 20.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.