Pregnant women advised to self-quarantine

“What we do know is that, in the literature, we don’t have positive babies born to COVID-19 mothers and we haven’t seen poor outcomes in them,” Naeem said. “The safest is functioning like a quarantine because the consequences for a pregnant mom who becomes COVID-19 positive is that they may have pre-term delivery, and there have been case reports that show that, and we know that with SARS and with influenza, the mortality rate is much higher.”