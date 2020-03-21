Starlight Distillery makes hand sanitizer for Indiana first responders

BORDEN, Ind. (WAVE) - Starlight Distillery at Huber’s Orchard, Winery and Vineyards used their resources to create hand sanitizer at their facility, using it to help out Indiana’s first responders.
The company posted on Facebook Friday that it was able to make the sanitizer with ingredients at its distillery using the recipe provided by the World Health Organization.
Starlight said it prioritized donating the hand sanitizer to front line workers in healthcare, emergency services and essential employee work places.
The Clarksville Police Department as well as New Chapel EMS posted on Facebook thanking Starlight Distillery for delivering the hand sanitizer to their location.
The company will also be making the sanitizer available during regular business hours for customers bringing their own container. Up to 12 ounces will be given away free of charge.
