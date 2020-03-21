UofL Commit/NBA Prospect, Scrubb Still Mulling Decision

With the onset of the Coronaviru, the NBA is basically shutdown, so, Scrubb’s decision is being put on hold. “I would just say it gives me and my family more time to make a decision,” said Jay Scrubb. In the meantime, he works, of course in a sanitized environment, and sends out videos to NBA teams. “Since they can’t go out and see players, they’re looking at a lot of footage. I’ve probably gotten the most calls on Jay in this last week than I’ve gotten in a long time,” said Jason Scrubb.