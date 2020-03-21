UofL Commit/NBA Prospect, Scrubb Still Mulling Decision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville native, Jay Scrubb has NBA size, NBA range, and NBA hops, which is why he has a decision to make, take his chances in the NBA Draft or play at UofL. “Right now, we’re in the middle. As we’re dealing with the situation, we’re just taking it day-by-day, and just trying to play it safe. So, right now it’s 50/50,” said Scrubb. “To me, it’s just a blessing. You know, you’ve got a kid who’s options are UofL and the other option is the NBA,” says proud father, Jason Scrubb.
With the onset of the Coronaviru, the NBA is basically shutdown, so, Scrubb’s decision is being put on hold. “I would just say it gives me and my family more time to make a decision,” said Jay Scrubb. In the meantime, he works, of course in a sanitized environment, and sends out videos to NBA teams. “Since they can’t go out and see players, they’re looking at a lot of footage. I’ve probably gotten the most calls on Jay in this last week than I’ve gotten in a long time,” said Jason Scrubb.
The NBA is the ultimate goal, regardless if it’s this year or in the future, but if he does choose U of L, the thought of playing with former Trinity teammate, David Johnson in the red and black puts a smile on Scrubb’s face. “He’s been underrated for a long time, and I feel like his time’s coming. And, what better coach to play for than Coach Mack?” said Scrubb.
