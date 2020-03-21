‘Y’all I’m dying!!!’: Mom shares son’s hilarious note on her homeschooling skills

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kids and parents are facing the task of homeschooling as the coronavirus outbreak shuts down schools across the United States, and some parents are taking to social media to share how things are going.
A woman named Candice Hunter Kennedy from Verona, Kentucky received a report card from her son Ben on the first day of their homeschooling journey.
It turns out, Ben didn’t think mom passed with flying colors.
“Y’all I’m dying!!!” the mom wrote in a Facebook post, shared Thursday. “This is Ben’s journal entry from Monday about our first ‘homed school’ day. That last sentence!”
Ben’s ‘report card’ for mom read:
"Ben -- Homed School, 3-16-20.
It is not going good. My mom’s getting stressed out. My mom is really getting confused. We took a break so my mom can figure this stuff out. And I’m telling you, it is not going good."
The exchange between the Kentucky mamma and son is likely to put a smile on other parents’ faces who are also stressing out during a difficult time.
