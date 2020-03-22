Beshear announces 103 coronavirus cases in Ky., orders non-essential businesses to close Monday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Sunday that the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky has surpassed 100.
During his daily press update Sunday night, Beshear confirmed 103 positive cases have been diagnosed across the state. Four new cases were added to Sunday morning’s tally, when 99 cases were reported on Kentucky’s COVID-19 website.
Some of the new cases have been reported in Fayette, Jefferson, Christian, Henderson, and Hardin counties.
Beshear also announced a significant step toward limiting the spread of the coronavirus. As of Monday night, all non-essential retail businesses are required to close by 8 p.m. Beshear said grocery stores, pharmacies, and gas stations will be allowed to stay open, but all other stores are ordered to close. Examples given were clothing stores, department stores and auto dealers, though the governor did allow auto mechanics can stay open.
Beshear also said non-essential businesses can continue providing pickup and delivery services.
Liquor stores and banks also are exempt and can stay open, Beshear said.
Medical facilities are also mandated to cease elective procedures starting Monday.
The governor said two new labs have started testing for COVID-19, including the University of Kentucky. Around 2,000 tests have been administered in Kentucky so far.
Also Sunday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced three new coronavirus cases in Jefferson County, bringing the local total to 28, including his wife. Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul’s office sent a statement around Sunday afternoon saying Paul has tested positive for the coronavirus, but is “feeling fine and is in quarantine.”
