Coronavirus pandemic, fears brings uptick in firearm and ammo sales

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many of our viewers have reached out to the WAVE 3 Newsroom saying your go-to-shops for firearms and ammunition are somewhat packed and picked over amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Visiting stores like Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops shows that to be accurate.
For some people, loading up and preparing for quarantine include toilet paper and soaps. For others, it includes stockpiling ammunition and firearms.
“I came to look at guns and ammo,” Robert McCrillis, gun owner and shopper said.
It seems many people have been doing the same thing as McCrillis. Some firearm racks and display cases were more bare than usual.
Ian McCall went to pick up a new gun for himself, but said he wasn’t there to panic shop for one.
“I think whenever there’s a situation where people start to feel like they’re losing control of their lives they want to regain that control,” McCall said.
He was surprised to see how many people had loaded up after taking a look at the sparse shelves, but he understood the panic behind the shopping.
“Firearms provide a sense of security,” McCall said. “That’s why many people keep firearms, that’s why I keep a firearm.”
Robert McCrillis had seen the same panic shopping and hopes during this time people maintain a sense of responsibility while trying to protect themselves and their loved ones.
“I’m heightened a little bit,” McCrillis said. “Some people just don’t know how to handle a firearm, they just assume that they’ve got one [but] don’t know how to use it.”
“This time do I think it’s absolutely necessary to have one? Nope, but do I think it’s a good idea? Probably.” McCall said.
WAVE 3 News has reached out to Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops for comment on the uptick in sales, there has been no comment received at this time.
