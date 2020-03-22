Counselor shares tips for maintaining mental health through coronavirus response

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - With everything changing around us right now, self-care and compassion is critical for everyone’s well-being as we are keeping our distance from family and friends because of the coronavirus.
Have you stopped and asked yourself, ‘how am I feeling’? Or asked others how they’re doing? It makes a difference. Social distancing and isolation can take a mental toll.
“We are social creatures. We need connect with other people, we need to feel like we are not alone,” Dr. David Maynard, a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor-Supervisor in Lexington said.
Dr. Maynard said he’s checking on his clients virtually, offering tele-health sessions to make sure their treatment doesn’t stop for his clients. Maynard said he knows many others will want help to deal with stress related to the response to coronavirus.
On his website, https://www.kycounseling.org/, there is a section called “Getting through COVID-19 without going crazy".
The website includes advice on how to stay mentally healthy while having to socially distance.
"I recommend that people FaceTime, that they call," Dr. Maynard said. "Maybe call relatives that you haven't spoken to in a long time, check in with them, see how they're doing."
Maynard also said it’s important to get exercise, eat a balanced diet, and practice mindfulness.
