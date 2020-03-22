FORECAST: A few showers Tonight, drying out Monday

- Scattered showers Tonight
- Storms likely on Tuesday, some strong
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers are possible this evening into the overnight hours, otherwise we’ll see a mostly cloudy sky with lows in the 40s.
A few showers are possible early Monday morning, mainly southeast of Louisville. We’ll dry out during the afternoon with peeks of sunshine possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Expect a partly cloudy sky Monday night and it will be chilly with lows in the low 40s.
Showers and thunderstorms likely Tuesday afternoon and some could be strong. Highs in the 60s. The unsettled weather pattern continues into late week as a frontal boundary hangs in the area bringing a chance for showers and storms. Temperatures will warm into the 70s by weeks end.
