FORECAST: Showers late Today, milder

- Showers arrive late Today
- Storms likely on Tuesday, some strong
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Peeks of sun this morning with clouds increasing through the day. Scattered showers are possible late afternoon into the evening hours. High temperatures will reach the low 50s in the metro, mid and upper 50s south of the parkways in Kentucky. Showers are likely Tonight into early Monday morning. Temperatures won’t be as chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40s.
A few showers are possible early Monday morning, otherwise drying out during the afternoon. A few peeks of sun are possible late in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s. Expect a partly cloudy sky Monday night with lows in the low 40s.
An unsettled weather pattern continues into next week with several chances of rain and some storms. A few strong storms are even possible on Tuesday. Stay tuned for more details over the next few days.
