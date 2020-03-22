Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Philip Rivers went into free agency hoping to extend his career just one more year. When the Indianapolis Colts gave the eight-time Pro Bowler a shot, he took it. The longtime quarterback for the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers is now with the Colts after signing a one-year, $25 million contract. Rivers is coming off one of the poorest seasons in his NFL career. But with a fresh start and and a new supporting cast, the 38-year-old Rivers believes he can prove wrong those who believe his skills are rapidly deteriorating.