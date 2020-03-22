Indiana reports 201 total positive cases of coronavirus, 76 new cases

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - On Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 76 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 201 positive cases.
The ISDH said on Saturday that a fourth patient in Indiana had died due to the novel coronavirus. Those four patients had been reported as over the age of 60 according to the ISDH.
More than 661 test results were reported, bringing the total number of tests run to 1,494.
The new cases involve residents of Bartholomew County (4), Boone County (1), Delaware County (1), Dubois County (1), Floyd County (1), Franklin County (2), Grant County (1), Hamilton County (8), Hancock County (2), Hendricks County (2), Howard County (1), Johnson County (5), Lake County (3), Madison County (1), Marion County (35), Monroe County (1) Morgan County (1), Putnam County (1), Ripley County (1), St. Joseph County (2), Scott County (1) and Tipton County (1).
Additional updates may be provided by the health department later in the day.
To track the total number of positive cases and county locations, visit the ISDH website.
