Kentucky confirms 99 total positive COVID-19 cases in state

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s coronavirus monitoring website has updated Sunday morning, reporting 99 positive cases in the state.
12 new cases were added since Saturday night, where 87 total cases were reported in Governor Beshear’s press update. The new cases were confirmed by the Kentucky Department of Public Health.
It was also announced Saturday that a third patient from Kentucky had died due to the novel coronavirus. The patients were a 67-year-old male in Anderson County, a 66-year-old male in Bourbon County and a 64-year-old male from Jefferson County.
For more updates on coronavirus in Kentucky, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.
