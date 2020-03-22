Kentucky Senator Rand Paul tests positive for coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Senator Rand Paul has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release by the senator’s office.
A release sent out by Senator Rand Paul’s office announced that he was feeling fine and is currently in quarantine.
Senator Paul is asymptomatic according to the release and was tested out of caution due to his extensive travel and events.
The statement said he was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person. Ten days ago, the D.C. office staff had been working remotely, and no staff has had contact with Senator Paul.
He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.