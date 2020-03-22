Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana reports 4th death as coronavirus cases climb to 126
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials say a fourth person has died from the coronavirus as the state also reported 47 new cases amid the pandemic, bringing its total count to 126. The Indiana State Department of Health said Saturday the state's latest death from the disease caused by the coronavirus was an adult from central Indiana's Delaware County who was over 60 and had been hospitalized. Nearly half of the 47 new cases reported Saturday were in Marion County, home of Indianapolis, which now has a total of 46 cases. Coronavirus cases have now been reported in 34 of Indiana's 92 counties.
VEHICLES SWEPT AWAY
6 bodies recovered after water sweeps cars from Indiana road
LAUREL, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a 13-year-old boy has been recovered in a southeastern Indiana creek, the last of six people presumed to have drowned when two vehicles were swept off a roadway after torrential rainfall. Franklin County Coroner Brian Baxter says the the boy’s body was found Saturday morning in Sanes Creek. The bodies of his sisters and the three siblings' 35-year-old mother, Felina Lewis, were recovered Friday. The victims from the other vehicle were identified as 47-year-old Shawn Roberts and 48-year-old Burton Spurlock. Both men's bodies were found Friday. All of the victims were from Laurel.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-DISTRACTED DRIVING
Indiana bans holding cellphone while driving starting July 1
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Drivers will be banned from using handheld cellphones on Indiana roads starting in July under legislation Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed into law to combat distracted driving. Holcomb signed the measure Wednesday, making Indiana the 22nd state to prohibit drivers from holding or using a handheld mobile device while operating a moving vehicle. People violating the law after it takes effect July 1 can be fined up to $500 and potentially lose their driver's license if violations are repeated. The lawmaker who authored the legislation says she hopes police issue written warnings for about a year to educate drivers before issuing citations.
OVERTURNED CONVICTION-LAWSUIT
Indiana city eyes $500K for suit over overturned conviction
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana city is weighing spending another $500,000 to defend itself against a lawsuit filed by a man whose attempted murder conviction was thrown out because prosecutors didn't disclose that the state’s sole eyewitness underwent hypnosis to sharpen his memory. The Elkhart City Council gave the $500,000 appropriation request its first reading on Monday. The Elkhart Truth reports the funding would help pay Elkhart's legal fees in a lawsuit filed by Mack Sims. He was released from custody in March 2019, a month after a federal appeals court tossed his 1994 attempted murder conviction in the shooting of a security guard.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA 211
Indiana 211 adding resources amid the coronavirus pandemic
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana 211 is adding resources amid the coronavirus pandemic to the free service people can call for local assistance. People with COVID-19, the disease the virus causes, can now call Indiana 211 to be connected with health and human services agencies. Indiana 211 is adding 20 to 30 new navigators to handle the increased call volume. Those “Community Navigators" help people who contact 211 to identify their goals, prioritize their need and connect them to community resources. Individuals seeking services within Indiana can dial 2-1-1 or 1-866-211-9966. The service is available 24/7, but it's only for those seeking services within Indiana.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-INDIANA-PRIMARY
Indiana's May 5 primary postponed due to coronavirus threat
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana political leaders say they decided to postpone the state's May 5 primary because of concern about the coronavirus pandemic. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said during a news conference with the state GOP and Democratic chairmen that the primary will instead be held on June 2. Political leaders have agreed that all voters will have the option to cast mail-in ballots for the primary. The announcement came shortly after Indiana health officials reported that the state had 23 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. That raised the state's total count to 79, including three patients who died. Neighboring Ohio and Kentucky are among at least seven other states that have postponed their primaries.
FATAL SHOOTING-EXONERATION
Indiana man exonerates teen co-defendant in fatal shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A northeastern Indiana man who pleaded guilty in an October killing told a judge before he was sentenced that a teenage co-defendant played no role in the slaying. Forty-year-old Jermaine Turner tried to exonerate 19-year-old Anthony M. Mitchell before an Allen County judge sentenced Turner on Thursday to 50 years in prison. The Journal Gazette reports that Turner told the judge Mitchell “had nothing to do with" the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Pablo Guzman Vasquez. The judge had previously postponed Mitchell's March trial until August after learning that Turner made phone calls after his guilty plea that could clear Mitchell.
IHSAA COMMISSIONER
IHSAA decides to promote Neidig to next commissioner
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — John (Paul) Neidig will become the next IHSAA commissioner. The move was announced one day after Bobby Cox canceled the boys basketball tournament for the first time in more than a century. Cox announced he was retiring in January. Neidig has served as an assistant commissioner at the state's governing body since 2017. He will officially take over in August. The 56-year-old Neidig will become the 11th commissioner in the organization's history.