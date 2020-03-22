Police investigating deadly stabbing in Douglass Hills neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after one man died from a stabbing in the Douglass Hills neighborhood Sunday morning.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed that officers responded to calls of a stabbing in the 400 block of Ethridge Avenue around 9:51 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man in his 60s suffering from at least one stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation and are currently questioning a suspect of interest.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
