Two additional coronavirus deaths reported in Indiana, 201 total positive cases in state

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health announced that two more Indiana patients have died after testing positive for COVID-19 Sunday afternoon.
This brings the number of total deaths related to the novel coronavirus in the state to six.
The two new reported deaths were adult residents of Scott and Medical counties. The ISDH confirmed that both were over the age of 50 and had underlying medical conditions.
On Sunday morning, the Scott County Health Department released that the county had its first death due to the novel coronavirus.
The patient, a female in her 50s, had a pre-existing condition and was self-quaranting in their residence where she died, according to the Health Department.
Scott County Health Department is working with the Indiana State Department of Health ensuring all protocols are followed.
Sunday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 76 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 201 positive cases.
Six patients in Indiana have died due to the virus, according to the new report.
More than 661 test results were reported, bringing the total number of tests run to 1,494.
The new cases involve residents of Bartholomew County (4), Boone County (1), Delaware County (1), Dubois County (1), Floyd County (1), Franklin County (2), Grant County (1), Hamilton County (8), Hancock County (2), Hendricks County (2), Howard County (1), Johnson County (5), Lake County (3), Madison County (1), Marion County (35), Monroe County (1) Morgan County (1), Putnam County (1), Ripley County (1), St. Joseph County (2), Scott County (1) and Tipton County (1).
Additional updates may be provided by the health department later in the day.
To track the total number of positive cases and county locations, visit the ISDH website.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.