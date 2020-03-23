3 arrested in 1989 cold case murder

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have arrested three men in connection with a 31-year-old murder case.
The suspects - Curtis Wade Sharon, Shawn F. Satchwell, and Ricky H. Asher - were arrested on March 20. The men were taken into custody after indictments were returned by a Gallatin County Grand Jury.
KSP said their investigation into the murder of Bernard “Cowboy” Hopkins on March 13, 1989 led to the arrests. Hopkins who was found dead in his Gallatin County home.
Sharon is charged with complicity to and solicitation of murder. He is being held at the Switzerland County Detention Center in Vevay, Indiana. Satchwell is charged with murder and was booked into the Boone County Detention Center. Asher is charged with tampering with physical evidence and criminal facilitation to murder and is being held at the Leslie County Detention Center in Hyden.
The case remains open, according to KSP.
State police were assisted AFT, the U.S. Secret Service, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s office and the Switzerland County (Ind.) Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.