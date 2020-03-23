3 arrested in 1989 cold case murder

3 arrested in 1989 cold case murder
The three suspects were taken into custody March 20 after indictments were returned by a Gallatin County Grand Jury. (Source: Gray Television)
By Charles Gazaway | March 23, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT - Updated March 23 at 2:56 PM
Shawn Stachwell was arrested March 20 by Kentucky State Police in connection with a 1989 murder in Gallatin County.
Shawn Stachwell was arrested March 20 by Kentucky State Police in connection with a 1989 murder in Gallatin County. (Source: Kentucky State Police)

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have arrested three men in connection with a 31-year-old murder case.

The suspects - Curtis Wade Sharon, Shawn F. Satchwell, and Ricky H. Asher - were arrested on March 20. The men were taken into custody after indictments were returned by a Gallatin County Grand Jury.

Curtis Wade Sharon was arrested March 20 by Kentucky State Police in connection with a 1989 murder in Gallatin County.
Curtis Wade Sharon was arrested March 20 by Kentucky State Police in connection with a 1989 murder in Gallatin County. (Source: Kentucky State Police)

KSP said their investigation into the murder of Bernard “Cowboy” Hopkins on March 13, 1989 led to the arrests. Hopkins who was found dead in his Gallatin County home.

Rick H. Asher was arrested March 20 by Kentucky State Police in connection with a 1989 murder in Gallatin County.
Rick H. Asher was arrested March 20 by Kentucky State Police in connection with a 1989 murder in Gallatin County. (Source: Kentucky State Police)

Sharon is charged with complicity to and solicitation of murder. He is being held at the Switzerland County Detention Center in Vevay, Indiana. Satchwell is charged with murder and was booked into the Boone County Detention Center. Asher is charged with tampering with physical evidence and criminal facilitation to murder and is being held at the Leslie County Detention Center in Hyden.

The case remains open, according to KSP.

State police were assisted AFT, the U.S. Secret Service, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s office and the Switzerland County (Ind.) Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.