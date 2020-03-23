Color of Big Four Bridge lights to inspire hope and resilience

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The pedestrian bridge linking Louisville and Jeffersonville, Indiana will be lit green as a symbol of compassion and resilience in the community during the fight against COVID-19.
“Green is the color of hope,"said Deborah Bilitski, president and executive director of Waterfront Park, "and during this crisis we want it to be a reminder to everyone that hope is a strong current to bind our city as we work together to mitigate the pandemic.”
Waterfront Park officials say the Big Four Bridge lights are a reminder of the remarkable sense of affection and hope during challenging times.
