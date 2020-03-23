Color of Big Four Bridge lights to inspire hope and resilience

Color of Big Four Bridge lights to inspire hope and resilience
The Big Four Bridge spans the Ohio River between Louisville to Jeffersonville, Indiana.
By Charles Gazaway | March 23, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT - Updated March 23 at 11:20 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The pedestrian bridge linking Louisville and Jeffersonville, Indiana will be lit green as a symbol of compassion and resilience in the community during the fight against COVID-19.

“Green is the color of hope,"said Deborah Bilitski, president and executive director of Waterfront Park, "and during this crisis we want it to be a reminder to everyone that hope is a strong current to bind our city as we work together to mitigate the pandemic.”

Waterfront Park officials say the Big Four Bridge lights are a reminder of the remarkable sense of affection and hope during challenging times.

