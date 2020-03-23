Coronavirus symptoms: Q&A with Norton Healthcare emergency medicine specialist

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - So, you’re sick and you’re thinking some of the COVID 19 symptoms on the CDC’s list might be what you’re experiencing. What should you do?
Many of the seasonal illnesses we run into this time of year have similar symptoms. How do you know it’s not just the flu?
We are learning more about this virus every day.
The CDC has been able expand on this list:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
It has pinpointed some more specific emergency warning signs:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to arouse
- Bluish lips or face
But what do these symptoms actually mean?
Dr. Zachary Harris, an emergency medicine specialist with Norton Healthcare, answered several questions from WAVE 3 News.
He defined shortness of breath as, “Can’t catch my breath or difficulty catching my breath doing my normal activities.” Harris said if you just got up to go to the bathroom and you’re winded, that’s is what the CDC is talking about.
He also said if your fever gets worse and does not go away with your typical, over-the-counter medicine, that is also a sign you may need professional care.
If you feel nauseated, and can’t keep food or water down to get yourself hydrated, as well as a feeling of confusion, are also indicators.
Harris said use your best judgement.
If you wouldn’t normally seek treatment for how you currently feel, then you shouldn’t. But, if it does get worse, call your doctor or set up an online virtual visit.
If you feel like your life is in danger and it’s severe enough, call 911, but tell them that you suspect you have COVID 19 symptoms, so first responders will be prepared.
Harris said at first, you may just have a cough and fever, but days later it may turn into something much worse, so monitor and care for yourself while isolating.
