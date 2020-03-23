FORECAST: Fog/Drizzle early will give way to some sun breaks later today

- TUESDAY EVENING: A few strong wind gusts possible with thunderstorms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Areas of drizzle/fog and a passing thundershower are expected early this morning.
Any rain chance will fade after lunch with some late afternoon sunshine expected. As a result, the warmest part of the day will take place with the sun breaks later.
Expect a partly cloudy sky tonight and it will be chilly with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Clouds will roll back in tomorrow. Showers and thunderstorms will start to increase late in the day if not into the nighttime hours; a late day highs in the 60s expected.
Tuesday evening areas of rain/thunderstorms expected; the best chance is mainly over Kentucky.
The severe risk continues to look limited right now but we’ll watch it.
The end of the week looks quite warm with thunderstorms now showing more of a focus toward Saturday.
