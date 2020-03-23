FORECAST: Peeks of sunshine Today before storms return Tuesday

- TUESDAY EVENING: A few strong wind gusts possible with thunderstorms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will hold into the afternoon with a few areas that could pick up some partly sunny skies from time to time. The best chance for sun rays looks to be across southern Indiana. Highs will generally be in the 50s this afternoon.
Expect a partly cloudy sky Monday night and it will be chilly with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Clouds roll back in on Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms will start to increase late in the day if not into the nighttime hours. Late day highs in the 60s are expected.
Tuesday Evening areas of rain/thunderstorms are expected; the best potential for storms will be across Kentucky. The severe risk continues to look limited right now but we’ll watch it.
The end of the week looks warm with thunderstorms; the best chance for storms looks to be on Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.