GCCS offers drive-thru meal pickup for students

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Greater Clark County Schools will be giving out daily meals to students.
The meals will be given out at drive-thrus at Pleasant Ridge Elementary in Charlestown, New Washington Elementary in New Washington and Parkwood Elementary in Clarksville. Bob Hedge Park and the Mark Fetter Learning Center in Jeffersonville will also be involved.
Meals can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and are free for students under the age of 18.
Beginning March 30, the district plans to add Maple and Spring Hill elementary schools to the list of distribution sites.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.