Germantown bar switches gears to help provide neighborhood with groceries during COVID 19 shutdowns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Germantown bar is shifting gears to make sure their neighbors have access to what they need, while coronavirus fear empties the store shelves.
Kaiju bar is now becoming Kaiju Grocery.
“We’re selling anything that’s not bolted to the floor,” General Manager, John McArdle said. “You want a bar stool, you want a chair? I’ll sell you a barstool or chair. You want a snack, a soda, a beer? I’ll sell it to you. We are going to get through this.”
McArdle found out he had to close Kaiju’s doors he knew he had to do something.“How can we adapt? How can we keep money coming in so we can reopen in the future?” McArdle said. “We always carry snacks on the shelf, so we just put all our stock out. We have our bathroom TP for sale.”
Now a different type of bottle takes center stage. No longer is liquor at the forefront, instead of bottles of cleaning products and soaps. Open from noon until midnight every day, McArdle hopes to provide some things you may not be able to find elsewhere right now. He’s taking suggestions for things he can stock up on for you, and there’s even delivery.
“It feels good to provide a service for people and it feels good that we will be able to rehire our people in the future,” McArdle said.
McArdle, unfortunately, had to lay off all of his staff. “All of our employees were approved for unemployment benefits,” McArdle said, relieved. “It’s more money than I could provide for them at the time. They’re doing well. They’re all coming back when we reopen.”
McArdle said you can also help out Kaiju stay afloat by purchasing a Dragon King's Daughter gift card over the phone at 502-632-2444. They own Kaiju Bar.
For delivery, call 502-409-6979.
To request items, message Kaiju on Facebook.
McArdle says he'll have frozen meals available this week.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.