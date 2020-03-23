Gov. Beshear announces state’s 4th coronavirus-related death

Sunday, Beshear announced that all non-essential businesses were required to close Monday at 8 p.m. And at Monday’s daily briefing, he hinted at taking even more drastic action to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, but he said such measures would not be taken Monday. Several states have ordered residents to stay at home. Monday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered Hoosiers to stay at home starting Wednesday through April 7, except for essential travel to grocery stores to get supplies, etc.